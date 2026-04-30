Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 3.1% - Here's What Happened

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.7268 and last traded at $0.7258. Approximately 15,561,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 56,653,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7039.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datavault AI by 51,505.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company's stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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