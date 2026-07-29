Dave (DAVE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Dave to announce earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $170.9450 million for the quarter. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.67 million. On average, analysts expect Dave to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dave Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $406.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Dave has a one year low of $152.21 and a one year high of $458.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dave from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $379.40.

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Insider Activity at Dave

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dave by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $51,625,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,911 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave by 819.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 186,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dave by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,048 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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