Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVE shares. Evercore started coverage on Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an "accumulate" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Dave from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Trending Headlines about Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research raised its price target on Dave Inc. (DAVE) from $290 to $310 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run. Barrington Research raises DAVE price target

Barrington Research raised its price target on Dave Inc. (DAVE) from $290 to $310 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces pointed to Dave’s 49% six-month rally, AI-driven credit quality, strong first-quarter profitability, and what some view as an attractive valuation, all of which can support continued buying interest. Zacks article on DAVE upside

Analyst and commentary pieces pointed to Dave’s 49% six-month rally, AI-driven credit quality, strong first-quarter profitability, and what some view as an attractive valuation, all of which can support continued buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted how Dave’s CashAI underwriting, ExtraCash growth, and product expansion could drive continued earnings growth and valuation upside over time. Seeking Alpha article on CashAI and Dave

Seeking Alpha highlighted how Dave’s CashAI underwriting, ExtraCash growth, and product expansion could drive continued earnings growth and valuation upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: An InsiderMonkey piece discussed a bullish thesis on Dave Inc., but it mostly reiterated the stock’s already-strong performance and valuation rather than providing a new catalyst. InsiderMonkey article on Dave stock

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In related news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dave by 2,267.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,811 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave in the third quarter worth $1,826,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Dave by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,841 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave in the third quarter worth $26,726,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Dave by 87.9% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 133,242 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

Dave Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 3.87. Dave has a 52 week low of $152.21 and a 52 week high of $301.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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