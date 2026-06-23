Dave Perrill Sells 175,000 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $820,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,125. This trade represents a 51.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 33,058,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,586,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.74. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HIVE’s recent pivot toward AI and high-performance computing is gaining traction, after the company said its Paraguay GPU infrastructure was validated in a Columbia University study and the research was submitted to NeurIPS. Investors have viewed this as evidence that HIVE’s non-Bitcoin growth strategy may be working. HIVE Digital (HIVE) Stock Soars 22% Following Columbia University AI Performance Validation

HIVE’s recent pivot toward AI and high-performance computing is gaining traction, after the company said its Paraguay GPU infrastructure was validated in a Columbia University study and the research was submitted to NeurIPS. Investors have viewed this as evidence that HIVE’s non-Bitcoin growth strategy may be working. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a successful AI training trial using Paraguay-based GPUs, reinforcing confidence that its infrastructure can support commercial AI workloads and not just crypto mining. HIVE Digital Technologies reports successful AI training trial using Paraguay-based GPUs

The company also highlighted a successful AI training trial using Paraguay-based GPUs, reinforcing confidence that its infrastructure can support commercial AI workloads and not just crypto mining. Positive Sentiment: HIVE’s BUZZ HPC unit signed a roughly $220 million three-year commercial contract, which could materially improve revenue visibility if execution continues. Why is HIVE stock soaring today and what comes next?

HIVE’s BUZZ HPC unit signed a roughly $220 million three-year commercial contract, which could materially improve revenue visibility if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusually heavy call buying in HIVE options, suggesting traders are betting on continued upside, though this is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst.

There was also unusually heavy call buying in HIVE options, suggesting traders are betting on continued upside, though this is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director Susan B. McGee disclosed multiple share sales, including a large block sale, which may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be interpreted cautiously by investors. Susan Mcgee Sells 83,300 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies NASDAQ: HIVE Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIVE. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Report on HIVE

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,584,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,914,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,444,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,900,828 shares of the company's stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company's stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,057 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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