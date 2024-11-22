David Baszucki Sells 6,460 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $332,237.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,641.85. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $8,451,632.86.

On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 168.4% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company's stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

