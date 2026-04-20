David Hallal Sells 30,615 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) CEO David Hallal sold 30,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $1,517,585.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,639,034 shares in the company, valued at $81,246,915.38. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,022. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,988 shares of the company's stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 440,401 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 101,742 shares of the company's stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,155 shares of the company's stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the company's stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $62.00 price target on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SRRK

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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