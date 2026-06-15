Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 30,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 947,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,519,969.15. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $626,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,749 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $655,602.16.

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Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,684,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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