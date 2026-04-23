Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.67. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 25,388 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DWSN. Wall Street Zen raised Dawson Geophysical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company's fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

Further Reading

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