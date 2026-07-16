DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $15.24. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 142,942 shares traded.

Get DBV Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on DBV Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.95.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,895.37% and a negative return on equity of 129.88%. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DBV Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DBV Technologies wasn't on the list.

While DBV Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here