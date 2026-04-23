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DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
DBV Technologies logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Nine brokerages give DBV a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (2 sell, 1 hold, 4 buy, 2 strong buy), with an average 1‑year price target of $38.65.
  • Institutional investors own 71.74% of DBVT, and several firms (MPM Bioimpact, Adage, Octagon) added new ~ $9.3–9.7M positions, indicating notable institutional interest.
  • DBV is a clinical‑stage biopharma (lead candidate Viaskin Peanut); shares trade near $19.64 with a $1.09B market cap, but the company reported Q EPS of -$1.15 on $0.65M revenue and analysts expect -0.82 EPS for the year, highlighting substantial clinical and financial risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DBV Technologies.

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,649,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,659,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $9,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.94. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 189.17% and a negative net margin of 2,606.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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