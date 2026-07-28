De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $20,289.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,048,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,049.66. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE VTEX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 401,832 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,575. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

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VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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