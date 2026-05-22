Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given "Buy" Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $138.00 target price on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,066 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,120 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 23,755 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat quarterly expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected, signaling solid demand across its brands.

Deckers beat quarterly expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion expected, signaling solid demand across its brands. Positive Sentiment: The company said HOKA and UGG continued to outperform, with HOKA demand helping drive sales growth and support record fiscal 2026 profitability. Article Title

The company said HOKA and UGG continued to outperform, with HOKA demand helping drive sales growth and support record fiscal 2026 profitability. Positive Sentiment: Deckers issued FY2027 guidance above or in line with expectations, including EPS guidance of 7.30 to 7.45 and revenue outlook around $5.9 billion, which suggests management sees continued momentum ahead.

Deckers issued FY2027 guidance above or in line with expectations, including EPS guidance of 7.30 to 7.45 and revenue outlook around $5.9 billion, which suggests management sees continued momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: While the outlook was upbeat, articles noted some uncertainty in the broader demand environment, so investors may watch whether growth can remain strong through the next fiscal year. Article Title

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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