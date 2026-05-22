Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $161.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $145.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,504. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Key Deckers Outdoor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q4 estimates, earning $0.96 per share versus $0.81 expected, while revenue of $1.12 billion also came in above forecasts. Article Title

Deckers beat Q4 estimates, earning $0.96 per share versus $0.81 expected, while revenue of $1.12 billion also came in above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand remained resilient for HOKA running shoes and UGG boots, helping drive record sales and profits and supporting a more upbeat full-year outlook. Article Title

Management said demand remained resilient for HOKA running shoes and UGG boots, helping drive record sales and profits and supporting a more upbeat full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Deckers’ FY2027 guidance called for EPS of 7.30-7.45 and revenue above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Article Title

Deckers’ FY2027 guidance called for EPS of 7.30-7.45 and revenue above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $138 price target, suggesting further upside from current levels. Article Title

Needham reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $138 price target, suggesting further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes the stock has been trading near flat after earnings as investors weigh strong results against a still-cautious outlook and broader consumer spending uncertainty. Article Title

Some coverage notes the stock has been trading near flat after earnings as investors weigh strong results against a still-cautious outlook and broader consumer spending uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Deckers’ annual guidance was only modestly above consensus, so some investors may see less upside than the headline numbers suggest. Article Title

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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