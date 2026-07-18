Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $642.9750.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2%

DE stock opened at $597.56 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Benzinga

DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on Deere & Company and lifted its price target to $685, signaling continued analyst confidence in upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now - July 14th

Deere was highlighted in broader agriculture and industrial stock roundups, keeping investor attention on the company as a key name in the farm equipment sector. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. MarketBeat report on Deere EPS estimate cut

Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for Deere, which is a minor cautionary note but not a major change to longer-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Deere also remains tied to a broader industrial-sector backdrop that has lagged the market recently, which can weigh on sentiment toward cyclical names. 1 Industrials Stock to Target This Week and 2 We Find Risky

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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