Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock's previous close.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.98.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $530.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $577.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,485,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,898,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,049 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,592,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,465,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,692,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,581,574,000 after purchasing an additional 158,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,609,149,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens.

Deere beat Q2 profit and sales estimates, helped by strong performance in construction & forestry and small ag/turf, which showed the business can still grow even as farm demand weakens. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness.

The company lifted its construction & forestry sales outlook to about 20% growth for FY2026, signaling continued strength in a segment that is partially offsetting agriculture weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow.

Deere maintained full-year net income guidance of , which was reassuring but not enough to change the market’s view that the recovery in large agriculture may be slow. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost.

Management’s commentary pointed to tariff-related headwinds and a one-time tariff refund benefit, which supported the quarter but does not represent a recurring earnings boost. Negative Sentiment: Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand.

Production & Precision Ag sales fell sharply year over year, underscoring the slump in Deere’s most important cyclical farm machinery business and raising concerns about farmer budgets and replacement demand. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit over right-to-repair practices could add legal and reputational risk around Deere’s aftermarket repair model and pricing power.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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