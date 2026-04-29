Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Desjardins cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$79.90.

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Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.25. 275,873 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,255. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.87 and a 52-week high of C$79.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

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