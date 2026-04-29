Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Definity Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Definity Financial from C$93.00 to C$94.00, implying a potential upside of 37.73% from the current share price.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed—three Buy and four Hold recommendations—with MarketBeat showing an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.90.
  • Shares traded at C$68.25 on Wednesday; the company has a market cap of C$8.18B, a P/E of 19.44, and a 52‑week range of C$61.87–C$79.95.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Desjardins cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$79.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.25. 275,873 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,255. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.87 and a 52-week high of C$79.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Definity Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Definity Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Definity Financial wasn't on the list.

While Definity Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines