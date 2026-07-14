Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.2308.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFTX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Definium Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JonesTrading raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $52.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Definium Therapeutics stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Definium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Definium Therapeutics

In other Definium Therapeutics news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 13,008 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $585,750.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 320,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,435,312.13. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandi Roberts sold 3,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,675.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,433,199.61. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $2,165,763. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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