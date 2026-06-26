Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) CFO Brandi Roberts Sells 3,013 Shares of Stock

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) CFO Brandi Roberts sold 3,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,675.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,433,199.61. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DFTX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Key Definium Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Definium raises $805 million after positive Phase III depression data

Definium said its Phase III depression program delivered positive results, a key catalyst that can support optimism about eventual approval and commercialization. Positive Sentiment: The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Definium Therapeutics Announces Closing of $805 Million Upsized Public Offering

The company closed an upsized public offering, raising $805 million, which strengthens its balance sheet and reduces near-term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. CEO insider filing

Several insiders, including the CEO and CFO, sold shares at $45.03. Insider selling can sometimes pressure sentiment, but the transactions were relatively small compared with their remaining holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Why Definium Therapeutics, Inc.’s (DFTX) Stock Is Up 15.35%

Market commentary and analyst writeups also pointed to the stock’s sharp move higher after the Phase III news, reinforcing the view that investors are reacting to the clinical-data catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling from multiple executives may temper enthusiasm, as some investors could interpret it as a sign management views the stock as fully valued near recent highs.

Institutional Trading of Definium Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Definium Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. JonesTrading raised their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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