Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JonesTrading raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $49.23.

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Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFTX stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.20. Definium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Definium Therapeutics

In other Definium Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,315,236.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,454,017.38. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $129,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,863,723.99. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock worth $2,165,763 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,237 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,487 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,296 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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