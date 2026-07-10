Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Shares Down 7.7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.74. Approximately 391,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,324,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFTX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Definium Therapeutics news, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $129,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,633 shares in the company, valued at $7,863,723.99. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,315,236.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,454,017.38. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Definium Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFTX. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,337,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 239,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,878 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Further Reading

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