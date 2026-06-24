Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $39.25. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Definium Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 3,367,901 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Definium Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,450,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 198,878 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,337,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics Stock Up 17.8%

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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