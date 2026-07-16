Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.66, but opened at $47.62. Definium Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 706,068 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JonesTrading upped their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 13,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $585,750.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 320,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,435,312.13. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $129,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,863,723.99. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $2,165,763. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 424.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 239,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company's stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,205 shares of the company's stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 114,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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