Delek US (DK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Delek US to announce earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $3.4409 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Delek US Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,781.92. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $79,296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,059 shares during the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $52,427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,383 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $45,273,000 after buying an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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