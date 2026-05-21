Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.2308.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Delek US alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Delek US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,464.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,520.68. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,074.95. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock worth $8,433,442. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Down 2.1%

DK opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. Delek US has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delek US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delek US wasn't on the list.

While Delek US currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here