Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $140,806.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $140,806.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,994. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicky Sutil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,848 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,849 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $81,411.47.

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Delek US Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 972,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,526. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Delek US's payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Delek US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

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