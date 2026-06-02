Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $83,160.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,500. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vicky Sutil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $140,806.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Vicky Sutil sold 1,849 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $81,411.47.

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Delek US Stock Up 1.1%

DK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 972,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,526. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,569,000 after buying an additional 423,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,416,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $187,773,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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