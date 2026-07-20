Delek US (NYSE:DK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.3170, with a volume of 108576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.54.

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Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky Sutil sold 3,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $140,806.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,994. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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