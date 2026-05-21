Dell Technologies (DELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share and revenue of $34.9452 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

DELL opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.57.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Dell Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 668 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 650 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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