Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.7619.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $378.67 and its 200-day moving average is $233.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here