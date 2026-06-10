Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $22,663,948.38 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 56,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $22,663,948.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,390,843.31. This represents a 46.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Dell Technologies stock traded down $11.91 on Wednesday, reaching $369.87. 9,226,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,450. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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