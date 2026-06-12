Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $27,256,870.80 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $27,256,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,164,172.86. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total value of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total value of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,850,878.40.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.53. 6,046,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,718. The company's 50 day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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