Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 36,436 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 36,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $13,862,804.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,326,609.75. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,046,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,718. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,930,000. Finally, BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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