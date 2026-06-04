Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 74,265 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 74,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $32,595,651.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 88,024 shares in the company, valued at $38,634,613.84. The trade was a 45.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $421.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,268,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,620. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.17 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell is getting strong bullish attention after its Q1 results showed major upside in earnings, revenue, and AI-server demand, reinforcing the view that it is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Article Title

Dell is getting strong bullish attention after its Q1 results showed major upside in earnings, revenue, and AI-server demand, reinforcing the view that it is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders are still turning more constructive, with Dell recently upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can support further near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders are still turning more constructive, with Dell recently upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can support further near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to highlight Dell’s role in the AI buildout, with reports emphasizing record margins, a growing AI-server outlook, and a major government cloud/infrastructure contract that strengthens the growth story. Article Title

Coverage continues to highlight Dell’s role in the AI buildout, with reports emphasizing record margins, a growing AI-server outlook, and a major government cloud/infrastructure contract that strengthens the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention around Michael Dell’s rising wealth and comparisons with other tech billionaires reflects the strength of the rally, but does not directly change the business outlook. Article Title

Media attention around Michael Dell’s rising wealth and comparisons with other tech billionaires reflects the strength of the rally, but does not directly change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by Silver Lake-related directors may create some caution after the sharp run-up, even though the sales come after a very strong stock move. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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