Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv Sells 8,118 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $3,719,018.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,606,536.72. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.73. 12,268,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Article Title

Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Article Title

Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Article Title

Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Neutral Sentiment: A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Article Title

A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Several directors affiliated with Silver Lake disclosed large stock sales, which could raise concern that insiders are cashing in after the sharp rally. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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