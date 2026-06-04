Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl Sells 164,047 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $72,001,868.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,383,582.33. The trade was a 78.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of DELL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $421.73. 12,268,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,695. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.17 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Article Title

Dell’s AI story is getting stronger: the company is among the first PC makers expected to launch premium AI PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX Spark chip, extending its AI momentum beyond servers into laptops and desktops. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders remain bullish after Dell’s earnings beat and raised outlook, with coverage highlighting record AI orders, a $60 billion AI-server opportunity, and stronger earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Article Title

Dell’s recent Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) upgrade adds to the bullish near-term narrative and may keep buyers interested. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Article Title

Additional coverage continues to frame Dell as an AI infrastructure winner rather than just a PC maker, reinforcing the stock’s rerating. Neutral Sentiment: A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Article Title

A few headlines mentioned Dell in broader discussions about AI stocks, ETF flows, and political trading commentary, but these appear more narrative-driven than direct business catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Several directors affiliated with Silver Lake disclosed large stock sales, which could raise concern that insiders are cashing in after the sharp rally. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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