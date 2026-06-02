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Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Daiwa Securities Group

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
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Key Points

  • Daiwa Securities Group raised its price target on Dell Technologies from $170 to $465 and kept an outperform rating, implying modest upside from the prior close.
  • Dell’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS of $4.86 versus estimates of $2.96 and revenue of $43.84 billion versus expectations of $35.74 billion. Revenue jumped 87.5% year over year, and the company also lifted its future guidance.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with multiple firms raising targets, while the stock has seen heavy insider selling and some concerns that the rally may have pushed valuation higher.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $170.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.02% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $455.81 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,930,000. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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