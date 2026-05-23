Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $298.32 and last traded at $294.97, with a volume of 15249012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.80.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 16.7%

The stock has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,559,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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