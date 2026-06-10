Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $369.66 and last traded at $369.87. 8,710,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,814,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.78.

Specifically, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 36,736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $14,804,608.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,483,752. This represents a 45.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $34,086,949.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,284,047. The trade was a 91.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,287.44. The trade was a 94.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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