Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 4.2% - Here's What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $254.38 and last traded at $253.1080. Approximately 5,046,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,888,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.93.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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