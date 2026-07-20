Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.6% - What's Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $381.05 and last traded at $381.9140. Approximately 4,694,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,622,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.34.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39. The company has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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