Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore Analyst Says

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Evercore's target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.16.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Dell for the second time in 21 days, lifting its view to $280 and reiterating a Buy rating on strength in AI server demand, which signals more upside confidence from analysts. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on Dell for the second time in 21 days, lifting its view to $280 and reiterating a Buy rating on strength in AI server demand, which signals more upside confidence from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings at Dell Technologies World, including Dell Deskside Agentic AI and updates to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, expanding its enterprise AI platform from desktops to data centers. Article Title

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings at Dell Technologies World, including Dell Deskside Agentic AI and updates to the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, expanding its enterprise AI platform from desktops to data centers. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong AI momentum, including 1,000 new enterprise AI customers and large AI server orders/backlog, reinforcing the case that demand remains robust heading into the next earnings report. Article Title

Management highlighted strong AI momentum, including 1,000 new enterprise AI customers and large AI server orders/backlog, reinforcing the case that demand remains robust heading into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and NVIDIA also launched new on-premises AI tools for enterprises, which could support long-term demand but is more of a product expansion than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Dell and NVIDIA also launched new on-premises AI tools for enterprises, which could support long-term demand but is more of a product expansion than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Several Dell Technologies World updates emphasized new partnerships and infrastructure capabilities, but these are largely incremental confirmations of Dell’s AI strategy rather than fresh financial results. Article Title

Several Dell Technologies World updates emphasized new partnerships and infrastructure capabilities, but these are largely incremental confirmations of Dell’s AI strategy rather than fresh financial results. Negative Sentiment: One report said enterprise demand is scaling, but supply constraints are raising doubts, which could limit how quickly Dell converts AI demand into revenue. Article Title

One report said enterprise demand is scaling, but supply constraints are raising doubts, which could limit how quickly Dell converts AI demand into revenue. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA executives noted memory demand is outpacing capacity and that China market access remains uncertain, highlighting supply-chain and geopolitical risks that could affect the broader AI hardware ecosystem, including Dell. Article Title

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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