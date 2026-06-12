Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $408.38 and last traded at $395.5340. 6,034,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,786,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.45.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,033,517.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,735.80. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,155,730.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,527.24. This represents a 72.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,708,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,130,840 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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