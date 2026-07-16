Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 5.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $391.16 and last traded at $391.4080. Approximately 6,249,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,660,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.68.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $253.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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