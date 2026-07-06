Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 4.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $429.74 and last traded at $411.37. 7,141,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,725,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.32.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: President Trump repeatedly highlighted Dell during the White House event, effectively giving the company free publicity and driving fresh retail/investor attention to DELL . Dell's stock gets another Trump bump — but this time it's fading

President Trump repeatedly highlighted Dell during the White House event, effectively giving the company free publicity and driving fresh retail/investor attention to . Positive Sentiment: Market coverage says the stock jumped on Trump’s comments, with multiple outlets describing a sharp move higher as investors reacted to the public endorsement. Dell Stock Rises After Trump Comments

Market coverage says the stock jumped on Trump’s comments, with multiple outlets describing a sharp move higher as investors reacted to the public endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Dell also remains a beneficiary of the broader AI-server trade, with recent commentary pointing to strong demand, although supply constraints and margin pressure remain on investors’ radar. DELL Jumps 213% YTD: Is There More Room for the Stock to Appreciate?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here