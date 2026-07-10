Delta Air Lines Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Delta Air Lines NYSE: DAL reported record June-quarter revenue and better-than-expected profitability, with executives telling analysts that strong demand, fare momentum and diversified revenue streams are supporting the carrier’s full-year outlook despite a sharp increase in fuel costs.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said Delta generated record revenue that rose 14% from a year earlier, increasing by more than $2 billion. The airline reported pre-tax profit of $1.4 billion, earnings of $1.56 per share and an operating margin of 9%, all above the guidance it provided at the start of the quarter. Return on invested capital was 11%.

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Through the first half of the year, Delta generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow and announced a 15% increase to its dividend. Bastian said the airline has accrued nearly $500 million toward next year’s profit-sharing payout and announced a 4% employee pay increase in May.

Demand and Pricing Remain Central to Outlook

Bastian described the U.S. economy as resilient, citing strong employment, rising household incomes and wealth accumulation. He said customers continue to prioritize experiences, supporting sustained demand for air travel.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for earnings of $6.50 to $7.50 per share, which Bastian said would represent 20% year-over-year growth. Delta also maintained its free cash flow outlook of $3 billion to $4 billion for the year.

Bastian said elevated fuel prices have accelerated structural change across the airline industry, forcing carriers to recapture cost inflation more quickly through fares. He said airfares remain 10 to 15 points below overall inflation since COVID, even after recent increases.

“The industry has no other choice,” Bastian said during the question-and-answer session when asked about pricing durability. “The inflation that’s going through, both on fuel and non-fuel, is significant, and fuel prices are still elevated.”

Chief Commercial Officer Joe Esposito said Delta’s exit rate on total revenue per available seat mile was “significantly higher” than its entry rate during the quarter, reflecting the effect of fuel recapture efforts that began in March. He said more newly priced revenue moved through the system as the quarter progressed.

Revenue Growth Broad-Based Across Business Lines

Esposito said total revenue reached $17.7 billion, at the high end of expectations, up 14% from the prior year on roughly 1% capacity growth. Total unit revenue rose 12.4%.

Domestic unit revenue increased 12.4%, driven by higher yields, while international revenue grew 8%, led by Latin America. Esposito said main cabin trends improved through the quarter, with main cabin unit revenue growing in the mid-teens in June.

Corporate sales posted double-digit growth across all sectors, with sales in core and coastal hubs rising more than 20% from a year earlier. In response to an analyst question, Esposito said most of the roughly 20% increase in corporate sales came from fares, with some improvement in passenger volumes.

Delta said diverse revenue streams represented 61% of total revenue in the quarter, up two points from a year earlier. Premium and loyalty revenue both rose nearly 20%, cargo revenue increased 39%, and maintenance, repair and overhaul revenue grew more than 30% year over year.

Bastian also highlighted the airline’s American Express partnership, saying card spend has grown at a double-digit pace for seven consecutive quarters. Delta expects $9 billion in remuneration from the partnership this year, up 10% from 2025.

Operations Improve as Delta Invests in Reliability

Chief Operating Officer Dan Janki said Delta extended its industry leadership in on-time arrival and departure performance during the quarter and improved its completion factor. He said targeted actions to improve operational resilience should continue to gain traction in the second half.

Janki also cited record baggage performance, led by the airline’s Atlanta hub, supported by improvements to baggage handling systems and the use of Delta’s baggage artificial intelligence technology. He said Delta continued to lead large U.S. carriers in domestic net promoter scores, with customer interaction scores reaching all-time highs across the system.

Delta is also expanding digital tools, including a simplified rebooking process, expanded self-service and Delta Concierge, its AI-powered digital assistant. Bastian said Delta Concierge is available to more than half of Fly Delta app users, with a full rollout expected later in the month.

Janki said the airline’s TechOps business is on track to generate about $1.2 billion in revenue this year, up nearly 50% from last year, with low double-digit margins. He said Delta expects to more than double MRO revenue over the next several years while expanding margins.

Fuel Costs Rise, but Balance Sheet Strengthens

Chief Financial Officer Erik Snell said Delta generated $1.4 billion in pre-tax profit and an 8.8% operating margin despite “the highest fuel costs in our history.” Total fuel expense was $4.4 billion, up nearly $2 billion from a year earlier. Fuel price per gallon averaged $3.93, including an 11-cent refinery benefit, partly offset by a 5-cent impact from a temporary refinery outage.

Snell said non-fuel unit costs rose 6.8% year over year in the June quarter, reflecting higher crew and revenue-related costs on capacity growth that was several points below the company’s initial plan. He said Delta expects non-fuel unit cost performance to improve modestly in the September quarter, with further progress in the December quarter as capacity growth normalizes.

Delta ended the quarter with adjusted net debt of $13.6 billion, down from year-end. Snell said the company expects gross leverage to reach two times by year-end and remains focused on reducing debt while increasing shareholder returns over time.

Third-Quarter Guidance Calls for Higher Margins

For the September quarter, Delta expects revenue to grow in the mid-teens from last year, with capacity up 1%. The company expects an operating margin of 11% to 13% and earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.50, compared with $1.70 a year earlier.

Delta’s fuel outlook assumes an all-in price of about $3.15 per gallon, including a 5-cent refinery benefit. Snell said total fuel expense is expected to be about 40% higher than last year.

Looking further ahead, Esposito said fourth-quarter planned capacity is expected to rise 2% to 3%, led by international. Executives said future growth will focus on profitable opportunities, including upgauging aircraft, international expansion in Asia and the Middle East, and efficiency improvements in domestic and European markets.

Bastian said the company remains confident in its long-term framework for mid-teens margins and return on invested capital, supported by a more premium-focused strategy, revenue diversification, technology investments and a stronger balance sheet.

About Delta Air Lines NYSE: DAL

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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