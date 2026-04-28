Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Deluxe logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Deluxe (DLX) reached a new 52-week high of $30.99 and was last trading around $30.41, well above the analysts' consensus target of $23.00 with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (3 Buys, 2 Holds).
  • Dividend yield: Deluxe pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 (annualized $1.20), representing a 4.0% yield and a payout ratio of 63.83%.
  • Fundamentals and ownership: The company has a $1.37 billion market cap, a PE of 16.13 and PEG of 0.71, and is largely institutionally owned at about 93.90%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.4050, with a volume of 25653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Deluxe's payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Deluxe by 3,597.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deluxe Right Now?

Before you consider Deluxe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deluxe wasn't on the list.

While Deluxe currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines