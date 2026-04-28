Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.4050, with a volume of 25653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Get Deluxe alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Deluxe's payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Deluxe by 3,597.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deluxe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deluxe wasn't on the list.

While Deluxe currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here