Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $26.32. Deluxe shares last traded at $26.1250, with a volume of 278,322 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Deluxe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $538.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $534.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,955,732 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Deluxe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,080,804 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Deluxe by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,930,885 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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