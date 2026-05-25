DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.8182.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 27,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $392,383.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,383.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Forbes bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 4,351,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $55,217,000 after buying an additional 1,425,637 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 149,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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