DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.5455.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber purchased 15,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,006,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $279,263,000 after purchasing an additional 869,566 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 458,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $211,470,000 after buying an additional 6,970,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,868 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $116,000,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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