DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.4167.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber bought 15,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.84. This trade represents a 37.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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